North Carolina reports 1,729 new coronavirus cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 153,641 cases as of Saturday, an increase of 1,729 since Friday's report.'
The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County grew up 34 as of Friday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 2,300 cases in its Friday update. That is up from 2,266 Thursday afternoon.
Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.
Friday’s county update showed the following:
In Iredell, 12 are currently hospitalized, and 1,868 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 397 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 10% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 881 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 933 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 486.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,521 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There are 996 people are currently hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 2,052,118.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 23,9789 cases with 271 deaths, Rowan has 2,496 cases with 54 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,929 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,423 cases with 38 deaths, Wilkes has 962 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 596 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,001 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 454 with six deaths and Alexander has 362 cases with two deaths.
