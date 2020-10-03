North Carolina reports 2,202 new coronavirus cases since Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina grew up 2,202 since Friday afternoon’s update.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 216,886 late Saturday morning.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 24 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 3,206 COVID-19 cases.

Iredell does not update numbers on weekends.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 921, the same number as reported Friday. The total number of completed tests is 3,139,783.

There have been 3,629 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

As of Friday, in Iredell, 10 are currently hospitalized, and 2,838 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 317 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 14% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.