North Iredell High School hosts vaccination site

North Iredell High School served as a site for more than 200 people receiving their second doses of a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday as it partnered with the Iredell County Health Department.

"It is an honor to be chosen as a vaccination site for the northern end. It feels good to be able to give back to a community that gives so much to us each day," Principal Diana Jones said.

The high school served as one of the Iredell County Health Department's vaccination sites this week, but it wasn't doing it alone. Along with planning with Iredell County Emergency Management, local law enforcement were on hand as well to direct traffic and keep the operation running smoothly. The vaccinations began after students had left for the day but the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and local fire departments helped make sure traffic wasn't an issue, as some of the early vaccination sites dealt with issues when directing traffic in and around their sites.

Having another vaccination site in the northern part of the county makes getting the vaccine more convenient for those in that area.

