North Iredell High School hosts vaccination site
North Iredell High School hosts vaccination site

The Iredell County Health Department partnered with North Iredell High School to distribute the vaccine for the coronavirus to the northern end of the county.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

North Iredell High School served as a site for more than 200 people receiving their second doses of a coronavirus vaccine Wednesday as it partnered with the Iredell County Health Department.

"It is an honor to be chosen as a vaccination site for the northern end. It feels good to be able to give back to a community that gives so much to us each day," Principal Diana Jones said.

The high school served as one of the Iredell County Health Department's vaccination sites this week, but it wasn't doing it alone. Along with planning with Iredell County Emergency Management, local law enforcement were on hand as well to direct traffic and keep the operation running smoothly. The vaccinations began after students had left for the day but the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and local fire departments helped make sure traffic wasn't an issue, as some of the early vaccination sites dealt with issues when directing traffic in and around their sites.

Having another vaccination site in the northern part of the county makes getting the vaccine more convenient for those in that area.

"We’ve been hosting clinics at Hebron Baptist Church in that area and those clinics have been successful. We will continue to utilize Hebron, but it is helpful to have an additional clinic on the northern end of the county," Megan Redford said. She is the Iredell County Health Department's public information officer.

Redford also said that to help speed up the process, print and complete the registration form on the health department's website and bring it with you to the vaccination clinic. If you are unable to print the form, registration can be done on-site. Numbers will be handed out upon arrival. Everyone who receives a number will be vaccinated. If you do not receive a number, there will be additional vaccination clinics.

That website is https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1441/COVID-19-Vaccine.

A vaccine clinic Friday at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville reached capacity by 7 a.m.

North Iredell High School will host a clinic Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

