The organization has revealed that the majority of the franchise’s PSL owners have indicated a desire to attend games in person this year.

Mooresville’s Tim Beaver is among those hopeful that will be the case.

“We just don’t know,’’ said Beaver, who owns a pair of the prized tickets. “If they do let us in, it’s still not going to be the same. We’re going to hold on to our tickets and wait and see what will happen next year.”

The ticket owners have been offered various options regarding their possessions.

Carolina informed the owners that they could choose to not attend any home games this season and still maintain their ownership. If they have already paid for their seats, they have the option of using the fee as a credit for the following season or agree to receive full refund.

“We just decided to carry over out option until next year,’’ said Crowe, who had made his first payment before putting the plan on hold. “We are not sure if it will be worth it this year. I think a lot of owners are doing the same thing.”

The plan is for the PSL owners who still want to attend home games, should that be allowed at some point, to have the opportunity to choose from a pre-selected list of games.

“Even if we get to go,’’ said Beaver, who also is deciding to carry over his tickets to next season, “there will be much social distancing in place so it will take away from the game experience. I’m sure it’s the right decision to make considering the circumstances. Watching them on TV, though, is nothing like being there in person.”