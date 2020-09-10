NOTHING LIKE BEING THERE IN PERSON

The off-the-fairway talk was about football at one local golf course.
Primarily, the conversation centered on the sport at the professional level.
Several customers and at least two members of the front office staff at Mooresville’s Mallard Head Country Club were all lamenting over the fact that, despite being in possession of season tickets, they will not be able or allowed to witness the opening-season performance of their beloved National Football League team when the schedule kicks off later today.
The Carolina Panthers christen this campaign when playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders on the NFL’s first day of regular-season play. The team, like many others across the league, will make that debut in front of empty stands following the announcement earlier this month that no fans will be allowed to be in attendance.
“This is tough,’’ said Johnny Crowe, taking a pause from his duties behind the cash counter at MHCC. “Watching any game in person, in particular the season’s opening game, is always special. We’ve been on board as season ticket owners since the Panthers have been in existence. I’m not sure if we’ve ever missed a first game. It will be hard to just watch them play on the TV.”
Crowe, who owns two of the seats, is not alone.
Eddie Campbell, MHCC general manager, is also a long-standing proud owner of a pair of the team’s permanent seat licenses.
“It’s just something that has to be done,’’ said Campbell. “I’m sure it was a tough decision on their part, not just for the fans but also on a financial level. I’m a business man, too, so I know the effect it will be having on the team in that regard. Hopefully, they will be able to have fans back in the stands at some point this season.”
MHCC’s Crowe and Campbell will be among area followers who will not be making the short trip into bordering Mecklenburg County for today’s opening affair.
The team announced Sept. 1 that no fans will be allowed to attend. Despite attempts otherwise, the Panthers officials made the decision official in a letter to its fan base.
“Despite our best efforts,’’ read the statement, “we are deeply disappointed to share that you will not be with us at Bank of America Stadium when we open the season against Las Vegas.”
Carolina joined ranked and file with a roster of fellow NFL teams that also made the similar call. Only three teams revealed they will have fans attending their games. Others remain undecided approaching the start of the season.
Even the Panthers owner is upset over the situation.
David Tepper has expressed frustration with state government officials over now allowing fans to be in attendance. Based on the most recent update to Phase 2.5 of North Carolina’s “Safer At Home” recovery plan surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor mass gatherings are still limited to no more than 50 people.
The organization has revealed that the majority of the franchise’s PSL owners have indicated a desire to attend games in person this year.
Mooresville’s Tim Beaver is among those hopeful that will be the case.
“We just don’t know,’’ said Beaver, who owns a pair of the prized tickets. “If they do let us in, it’s still not going to be the same. We’re going to hold on to our tickets and wait and see what will happen next year.”
The ticket owners have been offered various options regarding their possessions.
Carolina informed the owners that they could choose to not attend any home games this season and still maintain their ownership. If they have already paid for their seats, they have the option of using the fee as a credit for the following season or agree to receive full refund.
“We just decided to carry over out option until next year,’’ said Crowe, who had made his first payment before putting the plan on hold. “We are not sure if it will be worth it this year. I think a lot of owners are doing the same thing.”
The plan is for the PSL owners who still want to attend home games, should that be allowed at some point, to have the opportunity to choose from a pre-selected list of games.
“Even if we get to go,’’ said Beaver, who also is deciding to carry over his tickets to next season, “there will be much social distancing in place so it will take away from the game experience. I’m sure it’s the right decision to make considering the circumstances. Watching them on TV, though, is nothing like being there in person.”
