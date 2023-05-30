Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NASCAR Technical Institute’s “Motorsports Day,” hosted on May 24, allowing alumni to give students enrolled in the NASCAR Technician Training program a preview of the motorsports lifestyle and advice on how to begin their own respective careers in NASCAR and beyond.

The event featured local race teams and performance and restoration shops that employ NASCAR Tech graduates. Current students enjoyed one-on-one interaction with alumni, receiving tips and encouragement to pursue their career goals.

The NASCAR Technician Training program is the only program in the country that is sponsored and endorsed by NASCAR. During the program, students are given intensive technician training on NASCAR-specific race cars, as well as classes that teach NASCAR componentry, fabrication, engine function, chassis application, aerodynamics, and pit crew operations. Through NASCAR Tech’s elite Spec Engine program, select students have the opportunity to help instructors build engines. Over the years, some engines have even been used in NASCAR-sanctioned races.

Many NASCAR Tech industry partners attended the event, including NAPA, Pennzoil, and Continental Tire. Locally-based companies that attended included Paul Menard Trans Am Series, Rev Racing, Streetside Classics, and many more.

NASCAR Tech is Universal Technical Institute’s Mooresville campus, which also offers automotive and welding technician training, as well as CNC machining.