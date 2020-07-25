Number of coronavirus cases statewide top 111K; Iredell reports 1,504

A total of 1,504 cases of coronavirus were reported in Iredell by the Iredell County Health Department Friday afternoon.
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths.
The health department does not provide an update on weekends.
A total of 111,092 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, the Department of Health and Human Services reported early Saturday afternoon. That’s an increase of 2,097 since Friday’s report.
There have been 1,778 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,579,042 tests completed and 1,168 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 19.041 cases with 183 deaths, Rowan has 1,842 cases with 45 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,129 cases with 38 deaths, Catawba has 1,694 cases with 15 deaths, Wilkes has 694 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 439 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 633 cases and two deaths, Davie has 294 with three deaths and Alexander has 250 cases with two deaths.
