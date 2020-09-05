Number of coronavirus cases up by more than 1,500 statewide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,561 cases since Friday afternoon’s update.

The total number of cases is 175,815 as of Saturday.

There have been 2,889 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 8315. The total number of completed tests is 2,410,871.

Iredell County will not have an update on the local numbers until Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.

As of Friday, there were 2,201 cases in Iredell.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 26,021 cases with 306 deaths, Rowan has 2,899 cases with 76 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,371 cases with 55 deaths, Catawba has 2,689 cases with 47 deaths, Wilkes has 1,066 cases with 25 deaths and Yadkin has 654 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,179 cases and 13 deaths, Davie has 496 with six deaths and Alexander has 433 cases with three deaths.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 23 since Thursday.