Nurse practitioner joins Cardinal Kids Program

Kayla Overstreet has joined Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids Program as pediatric nurse practitioner. Cardinal Kids is one of the few programs in North Carolina that offers specialized palliative and hospice care to seriously ill children and their families.

Overstreet earned her bachelor’s degree at Jacksonville State University and went on to receive a master of science in nursing from University of Alabama in Birmingham. Prior to joining Carolina Caring, she spent more than 10 years in pediatrics, with the last four years as an advanced practice registered nurse in pediatric palliative care at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta.

As a community-based Cardinal Kids healthcare provider, Overstreet will work alongside a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains to provide expert, customized pediatric care to children with chronic conditions and life-threatening illnesses. She will partner with each child’s regular physician and their family caregivers to manage the pain and other symptoms caused by their illness and help them make the most of each day.

“I’m honored to be able to help children and families during some of their most vulnerable times,” said Overstreet. “It’s my mission to support and empower them as they face a serious illness.”