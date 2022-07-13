Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation welcomes Karen Noessner, MSN, RNC, FNP-C. She joins Dr. William Doheny, Dr. Nicole Gyasi and Ashley Butler, PA-C.
Noessner is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Her medical education includes a Master of Science in nursing from Duke University in Durham, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an associate degree in nursing from Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York.
To learn more about Primary Care Morrison Plantation, 202 Williamson Road, Suite 100 in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Noessner, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-799-7811.