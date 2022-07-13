 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Nurse practitioner joins medical group

  • 0
7-13 nurse joins med. group

Noessner

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Morrison Plantation welcomes Karen Noessner, MSN, RNC, FNP-C. She joins Dr. William Doheny, Dr. Nicole Gyasi and Ashley Butler, PA-C.

Noessner is a board-certified family nurse practitioner by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Her medical education includes a Master of Science in nursing from Duke University in Durham, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an associate degree in nursing from Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York.

To learn more about Primary Care Morrison Plantation, 202 Williamson Road, Suite 100 in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Noessner, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 704-799-7811.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists simulate the catastrophic consequences of a stellar fly-by