Nurse practitioner joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group, General Surgery NorthPoint has welcomed Kristen Mason, MSN APRN FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. David Gish, general surgeon, in the Mooresville practice.

Mason is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on general surgery. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina Wilmington and a Master of Science in nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mason is accepting new patients. For more information, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may call 704-663-0006 to schedule an appointment. Lake Norman Medical Group, General Surgery NorthPoint is located at 131 Medical Park Road, Suite 305 in Mooresville.

