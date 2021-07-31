 Skip to main content
Nurse practitioner joins Primary Care Gateway
Nurse practitioner joins Primary Care Gateway

Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Gateway, welcomes Certified Nurse Practitioner Emily Murray, AGACNP-BC, where she will join Dr. James Allen, internal medicine, and Nurse Practitioner Emily McAuley, MSN, NP-C, in the medical practice.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Murray focuses on internal medicine, managing chronic illnesses and diseases, wellness exams and acute visits for adults and geriatric patients. She focuses, as well, on educating patients for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about Primary Care Gateway, 157 Professional Park Drive, Suite A, in Mooresville, or to schedule an appointment with Murray, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may also call the office at 704-662-3967 to schedule an in-person or telehealth appointment.

