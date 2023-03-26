Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced Pam Jones, RN, charge nurse, as the 2022 recipient of the Nursing Excellence Award.

This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.

Jones was chosen for her outstanding contributions to the Emergency Services Department.

“We are fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Pam. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting health care in our community,” said Matthew Littlejohn, network chief executive officer at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. “With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of health care professionals like Pam, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.”

During her ceremony, her department leader, Rebecca Moore, BSN, RN, director of Emergency Services, shared a few words. “Pam was the very first nurse to be awarded the DAISY Award at Lake Norman. Qualities that are often used to describe Pam are knowledgeable, compassionate, caring, trustworthy, hard worker, professional, team player, dependable, leader and role model. She always shows up when scheduled and gives 100% each and every shift. She will not hesitate to do whatever is needed in order to ensure the patient gets the best care possible.

“She understands the importance of a great patient experience, and strives to provide excellent service to all patients and their families throughout their visit,” Moore continued. “Pam serves as a leader, mentor and educator within the department. She serves as a preceptor for staff nurses and charge nurses, helping our new nurses to feel welcomed and appreciated.”