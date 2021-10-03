 Skip to main content
Nursing recruitment event hosted by local hospital
Nursing recruitment event hosted by local hospital

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, 171 Fairview Road, Mooresville, is hosting a nursing recruitment event Oct. 13 from 3-6 p.m. In adherence with providing COVID safe care, screeners will ask screening questions and take temperatures before entry to the recruitment event, which will be held in the hospital’s Community classrooms with appropriate social distancing. Masks are required.

All experienced and new graduate nurses are invited to attend this special recruitment opportunity. Résumés are encouraged as nursing directors will be available for on-site interviews.

For more information, contact Carrie in recruitment at 704-660-4400. For more information on Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and career opportunities, visit LNRMC.com.

