Nutrition and cancer seminar planned

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bernadette Joyce, MS, RD, LDN, of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center dietary services, will present a free, online Nutrition and Cancer program Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m.
Nutrition is important to consider when undergoing treatment for cancer. Eating healthy foods before, during and after treatment can help you feel better and stay stronger. However, cancer and its treatment can sometimes cause problems that make it hard to eat. Join in as the hospital’s registered dietitian discusses cancer and nutrition.
A reservation is required for this free, online presentation, and once registered, a link will be emailed. To register, visit https://www.lnrmc.com/classes-events.