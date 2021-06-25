 Skip to main content
Obneys receive town's Beautification Award
Obneys receive town's Beautification Award

Keith and Jessica Obney accept an award from Mooresville Beautification Committee member Hannah Whitlow. The family dog, Brandy, was also on hand for the presentation.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Mooresville’s Beautification Committee recently awarded Jessica and Kevin Obney the Beautification Award for their hard work and efforts in visually improving their neighborhood. The Obneys, along with their dog, Brandy, live on Magnolia Street. Beautification Committee member Hannah Whitlow was on hand to present the award to the recipients.

The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to implement, recommend and recognize actions that beautify and enhance Mooresville and its quality of life. The committee consists of members that are residents of the town or whose place of business lies within the corporate limits.

