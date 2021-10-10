October weight loss seminars planned

The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly online educational seminars entitled, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first online seminar will be held Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and the second is scheduled for Oct. 25, also at 6:30 p.m., hosted by the center, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, Mooresville. Those interested in participating are encouraged to secure reservations early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medical-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year, or you may view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com. For more information and to register, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).