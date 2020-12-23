Officer Jordan Sheldon Memorial Scholarship and dog park

The first recipient of the scholarship was presented to Mitchell Community College student Thomas Denny who was set to graduate in May from the school’s Basic Law Enforcement Training.

Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park

The town of Mooresville wanted to honor Officer Sheldon’s sacrifice and create a lasting tribute by providing a dog park where Sheldon’s passion for dogs can be realized and a park that can be shared with residents and Sheldon’s fellow K-9 officers can use the park to train with their partners.

The dog park, named the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park, will be at 247 Cornelius Road, Mooresville and is anticipated to be open in the spring of 2021.

At the town’s board meeting on Nov. 2, an item on the agenda was to consider awarding a contract with Miles-McClellan Construction Inc. for the amount of $175,000 for the construction of the Officer Sheldon Memorial Dog Park at Cornelius Road. The contract is for the base bid of the project and will be funded through operational funds as well as donations accepted at the Oct. 19 meeting. The item passed.

The park will have fenced areas with pavilions and water stations, public Wi-Fi, public seating, an agility course and appropriate signage and artwork to remember Sheldon.