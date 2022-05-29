Officer of the Year Award presented

During the May 17 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman, the Officer of the Year Award was presented to Officer Cameron Jones by the Crystal McIntosh, president of the local club.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson shared information about Jones, noting that he graduated from Wilkes Central High School and Basic Law Enforcement Training at Wilkes Community College. Jones served as a patrol deputy and investigator at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office before transferring to the Mocksville Police Department where he worked patrol and then investigations. He has been employed with the Troutman Police Department since May of 2021 as an investigator.