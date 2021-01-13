 Skip to main content
Officials: Boy exposed himself to teachers, students during online class session
Officials: Boy exposed himself to teachers, students during online class session

A boy exposed himself after someone logged into a Mooresville Intermediate School classroom session Monday.

MGSD Communications Officer Tanae Sump-McLean issued a statement Tuesday concerning the incident. She said someone was able to log into the class and during that session a boy exposed himself to students and the teacher.

She said the student resource officer, who is with the police department, has reviewed the recording. She said a boy, who appears to be 10 to 12 years old, ran across the screen and exposed himself from the front, then turned and exposed his backside.

He then called the teacher a derogatory term before being kicked off of the class, she said. The incident lasted approximately 15 seconds.

Stump-McLean said the SRO and district officials are attempting to identify the boy.

She said safeguards were put in place this year to keep people from being about to log in under a false account but technical difficulties caused confusion for the teacher when the person logged in.

