Olson to perform at Music Speaks series Thursday at Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the December Music Speaks event featuring Bryan Olson.

The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 at the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community and at-risk kids in attendance.

Bryan Olson is a Statesville-based singer-songwriter with country and blues influences. He has been performing live for more than 15 years in bands and as a solo artist. His independently released debut album "Hemlock Ridge" (2020) can be found on all streaming platforms and it features songs that are catchy, relatable and interesting.

His early musical background was influenced directly by a family bluegrass band and many weekends spent watching the band, in which his father sang and played dobro, perform at music festivals in the Midwest where he was born. In his high school years, following a relocation to North Carolina at the age of 12, his identity was defined by being a part of a jam band with his best friends, called "Matter of Fact," which lasted for nearly a decade.

Today, he performs with some of his former band members, including two with whom he co-founded a company called "Grass Roots Entertainment Group" in May 2021. His focus is not only on writing and performing music, but also helping others see their potential as songwriters and musicians.

Educators are encouraged to have their students attend the event. All musicians and music lovers also are encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.

The Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building is at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.