Omicron variant: What you need to know

Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Medical Group, Family Medicine Mooresville, shares what you need to know about the virus.

Omicron appears to spread more easily than the original COVID virus and the Delta variant. Highly transmissible, Omicron moves quickly from person to person, primarily increasing infections and hospitalizations among the unvaccinated along with some breakthrough cases.

“Vaccination remains the best way to reduce the spread of the virus and protect yourself and others from serious illness,” said Symes. “Current COVID-19 vaccines still are very effective in reducing the rate and severity of infection caused by the Omicron variant, especially for those who have received the booster.”

Symes advises his family, friends and patients to get vaccinated or boosted and follow proven practices for reducing the spread of infection: frequent hand-washing, remaining home when you are sick and wearing a mask in crowded spaces. Using a KN95 or surgical mask has been found to be more effective than cloth masks. The CDC recommends C VID-19 booster shots for individuals 12 and older five months after the completion of the initial series.