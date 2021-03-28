On Doctor's Day recognize heroic work of all physicians

Delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort. As the country celebrates Doctors’ Day on March 30, I invite you to join me in recognizing the heroic work of all physicians. The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.

Life has been disrupted by lockdowns and restrictions, but chronic diseases and medical crises have kept going. Doctors on our medical staff at Lake Norman Regional and Davis Regional Medical centers have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community. They’ve helped us adapt our practices as more is learned about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread. I’ve never been more grateful for their support.