On Doctor's Day recognize heroic work of all physicians

Delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort. As the country celebrates Doctors’ Day on March 30, I invite you to join me in recognizing the heroic work of all physicians. The COVID-19 pandemic has called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.
Life has been disrupted by lockdowns and restrictions, but chronic diseases and medical crises have kept going. Doctors on our medical staff at Lake Norman Regional and Davis Regional Medical centers have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community. They’ve helped us adapt our practices as more is learned about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread. I’ve never been more grateful for their support.
While the virus has changed our lives in many ways, the commitment of our physicians, clinics and hospitals has remained constant in providing a COVID-safe experience for all patients. The knowledge and skills of our physicians helped the more than 44,000 patients who visited our emergency rooms and the more than 7,000 patients admitted last year. While we cared for many COVID-19 positive patients, routine care also safely continued. Women delivered their newborns, medical emergencies were treated, surgeries were performed and a myriad of other medical concerns were addressed. Many providers adapted to new practices, using tele-visits to ease access. The 166,959 patients who went to a clinic were seen in a safe environment to get care for chronic conditions and routine check-ups.
On this Doctors’ Day, please join me in reaching out to the physicians you know to say thank you. Today, we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients. Let’s be sure they know how grateful we are.
Clyde Wood is the network chief executive officer for Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville and Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville.