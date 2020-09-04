One dead in early morning accident on Oak Tree Road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old from Mooresville was killed in an early morning wreck on Oak Tree Road on Friday.

Zachary Robert Speicher was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the Mooresville Police Department reported.

Andrew Kindley, 36, or Mooresville was injured in the accident and treated at the scene.

The MPD reported that around 12:15 a.m., a Toyota truck traveling on Oak Tree Road near Fernbrook Drive ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned. Speicher was ejected from the truck.

The crash caused power lines to fall and residents and businesses, including nearby Lake Norman Elementary, to experience a power outage. The school announced around 5 a.m. that all students would go virtual on Friday because of the outage.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.