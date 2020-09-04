 Skip to main content
One dead in early morning accident on Oak Tree Road
top story

OakTree.jpeg

A utility truck is shown at the scene of a fatal wreck on Oak Tree Road.

 Taylor Jedrzejek/TRIBUNE

A 26-year-old from Mooresville was killed in an early morning wreck on Oak Tree Road on Friday.

Zachary Robert Speicher was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release from the Mooresville Police Department reported.

Andrew Kindley, 36, or Mooresville was injured in the accident and treated at the scene.

The MPD reported that around 12:15 a.m., a Toyota truck traveling on Oak Tree Road near Fernbrook Drive ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned. Speicher was ejected from the truck.

The crash caused power lines to fall and residents and businesses, including nearby Lake Norman Elementary, to experience a power outage. The school announced around 5 a.m. that all students would go virtual on Friday because of the outage.

