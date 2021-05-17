One graduation ceremony planned at Mooresville High School

Mooresville High School will have one graduation ceremony May 29 at 8:30 a.m. in Coach Joe Popp Stadium after all, Mooresville Graded School District officials announced Monday morning.

The change from the previously planned two socially-distanced stadium graduation ceremonies came after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted COVID-19 venue limitations and social distancing requirements last Friday, said MHS Principal Luke Brown in an email to all parents of high school seniors Monday morning.

“We are very excited to be able to host a traditional graduation ceremony for our wonderful senior students,” Brown said in the email.

MGSD Chief Communications Officer Tanae McLean confirmed the change Monday morning. The new graduation plan allows for all Class of 2021 graduates to have as many guests as desired instead of being limited to four tickets each.

No social distancing or masks will be required at the graduation ceremony, Brown said in the email. Families of the Class of 2021 will be allowed on the field for pictures following the ceremony, the email said.