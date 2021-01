Emergency crews responded to a report of a plane crash on Lake Norman Saturday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lone occupant on the plane was taken by boat to Pinnacle Access Area, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to Point of View Drive regarding a plane crash and a boater picked up the pilot. The pilot was then taken to Pinnacle Access to be treated by Iredell EMS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.