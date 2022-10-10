‘One more love story comes true’

The building at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway has surely seen many a love story in its nearly 100-year-old history. After all, it’s been an elementary school, a middle school and a high school since its construction. Though its students have gone far and wide, the school has sat there, exactly the same, for decades. The building has finally been scheduled for demolition, but this year, the former Mount Mourne Elementary School will see one more love story come true.

In 2004, 6-year-old Sophia Ong started first grade. She told her mom she wanted to be a teacher. She sat next to a little blond-haired boy who wanted to be a skateboarder. He was shy, but he was kind, and he was very funny. And that night, she wrote in her diary that she would marry him.

The years passed by, and Sophia and the little blond boy spent almost all of them at Mount Mourne. They were part of the inaugural International Baccalaureate class in sixth grade, and by the time they left Mount Mourne for high school at South Iredell, they were fast friends. They both dated other people, neither of them wanting to admit they still had a crush on the other, until they finally broke the ice and started dating in 2013. As Mooresville grew, they did, too, eventually heading off for different colleges. But as the years continued to pass, and even as distance got harder, Sophia couldn’t stop thinking of that boy, and what she’d wrote in her diary all those years ago.

And so, last week on Hilton Head Island, she couldn’t have been more thrilled when that blond boy got on one knee and asked her to marry him. Sophia Ong and Jacob Marek will be married on Lake Norman in summer 2023, one year after Mount Mourne said good-bye to its last class of graduates. Congratulations to the happy couple and thanks to the school that prepared so many students for their wonderful futures.