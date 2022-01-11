 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dies in house fire near Mooresville
One person dies in house fire near Mooresville

  • Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.

Firefighters from Mount Mourne, South Iredell, Lake Norman, Shepherds, Davidson, Cornelius and Mooresville were sent to a home on Foursquare Road around noon Tuesday for a house fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they went into the house and pulled one person out. Iredell EMS and fire personnel performed CPR on the person. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.  

