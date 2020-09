× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed early Friday morning after a vehicle struck a utility pole on Oak Tree Road in Mooresville.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the 100 block of Oak Tree Road.

Authorities reported the power pole was on the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was injured in the wreck.

No further information was available and this story will be updated.