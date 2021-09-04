One woman’s battle with COVID: Danna Harris didn't think she was going to survive the disease

But Harris had been hesitant to get the COVID vaccine, despite learning about it from family members and friends in the health care field, seeing her own X-rays and speaking with her doctor.

“I was very skeptical. I’m not against vaccines and haven’t questioned other ones like polio or flu or pneumonia, but this was different. This was something new to me and I was concerned about what was in the vaccine,” she said. “But then, the more I thought about it, the more I thought about how I don’t know what’s in a lot of things, but I still use them. I don’t know what’s in everything I eat, but I still eat it.”

It wasn’t until an unvaccinated family member was diagnosed with COVID and that person’s spouse, who is vaccinated, was not, that she changed her mind.

“That hit a little closer to home. Then I thought I better go ahead and get this to protect me from having even worse symptoms should I get COVID again,” she said.

Harris had some fatigue and a headache after receiving her vaccination, but she said it was nothing compared to what she had already been through, and it’s a decision she does not regret.