Twenty-two churches throughout the Greater Charlotte and Piedmont regions of North Carolina will be hosting a “Give as He Gave” blood drive on April 22 and 29. The drives in Mooresville and Statesville are scheduled for April 22.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mooresville and Statesville will host the drives in Iredell County.

This is the second year that area churches have joined together with OneBlood to host blood drives in remembrance of Jesus during the Easter season. Last year’s drive resulted in 378 successful donations, the largest single-day blood collection ever for OneBlood in the Carolinas. Organizers hope to top that number this year.

“Blood that is donated today will be on the way to help a patient within two or three days,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood. “The turnaround is fast, making the need constant.”

Each whole blood donation has the potential to save up to three lives. In appreciation for this gift, donors will receive a free wellness checkup, a limited edition “Give as He Gave” T-shirt, and a $20 e-gift card from OneBlood.

Generally, healthy individuals who are 16 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood.

“Jesus gave his life for us,” said Tim Smith, president of the Lake Norman NC area congregations. “He also taught us to love and serve our neighbors. There are many ways we can help others, but offering your own blood to save the life of another is a powerful symbol of what Christ did for us.”

Want to donate? Visit oneblood.org/save for the dates, addresses and available times for all 22 churches participating in the “Give as He Gave” blood drive.

Local blood drive locations on April 22 are:

Mooresville, noon to 5 p.m., 148 Lazy Lane.

Statesville, noon to 5 p.m., 426 Jane Sowers Road.