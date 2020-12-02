Online classes and tours scheduled for December

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is offering a variety of free, online classes and tours during December. Registration is required for each, and once registered, links will be sent in a separate email to the participants.
For information and to register, visit LNRMC.com and click “Events.” If the classes or tours are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options.
The monthly, online events include:
- Breastfeeding class: The next one is scheduled for Dec. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class is taught by a lactation consultant and includes basic information on how to get started and how to manage nursing during the first few weeks of life.
- Interactive tours of The Stork’s Landing Maternity Center: Dec. 12 at noon and Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. The tours are free to prospective and expectant parents and are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow.
- Infant/Child CPR class: Dec. 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. The class includes CPR for infants and children ages birth to eight years, management of a choking victim and home and car seat safety. This is not a certification class. It is designed for expectant families and should be completed by 36-37 weeks’ gestation. Parents may still take the class after the baby arrives. Bring a life-sized doll for participation.
- Childbirth education class: A two-part course scheduled for Dec. 16 and 30 from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes meet for two sessions via Google Meet, and class information includes the labor process, medical interventions, positioning for labor and breathing techniques. Completion of the class is recommended by 36-37 weeks’ gestation.
