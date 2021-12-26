Online grief support class starts Jan. 4

Grief and stress are stored in our bodies. Through a sequence of stretching and breathing techniques, the Stretch and Breathe class will help loosen the emotional and physical tightness caused by grief or stressors. All movements can be done standing or sitting and are comfortable for all levels. The class is open to all bereaved families or anyone who is experiencing grief or stress.
This free virtual class will begin Jan. 4 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and will meet every Tuesday through January. Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.
Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region, including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.