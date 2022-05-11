Online support group offered

“Hidden grief” is any grief that is not widely acknowledged, such as the feelings of loss that comes from a divorce, overdose, infertility, decline in health or other life event. Because this grief is often minimized, it can be difficult to work through and might leave one feeling lonely and misunderstood.
That’s why Carolina Caring is offering a support group on hidden grief May 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. It is designed to validate grievers’ feelings as they process their hidden loss.
The group is offered virtually through Zoom and requires registration. Instructions for participating will provided.
To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.