Online support group set to begin

For many who have lost a child, their overwhelming sadness is made more intense by feeling alone in their grief. That’s why Carolina Caring is hosting Linking Hearts, a caring and supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope.

Grief Counselor Andrea Haas helps parents work through their grief after the loss of a child.

This grief support group will be held virtually on Zoom. It begins May 5 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month. Registration is required by visiting CarolinaCaring.org/support, contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Iredell. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.