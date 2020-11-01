Online tours are offered at local hospital

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting interactive tours of The Stork's Landing Maternity Center. The tours are Nov. 14 at noon and Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. Interactive online tours are free to prospective and expectant parents.

Interactive tours are held live through Google Meet with a question and answer session to follow. Registration is required for the online tours, and once registered, participants will receive a separate email with the link for the tour.

For more information and to register, visit www.lnrmc.com/classes-events. If all classes are full, email mitzie.mccurdy@lnrmc.com for other options.