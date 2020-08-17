You have permission to edit this article.
Online weight loss seminar planned
The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options,” with the next free online session planned for Aug. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by the center, which is located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Mooresville. Participants are encouraged to secure their reservation early.

During the seminar, Dr. Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including: adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

For those unable to participate at this time, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year or you may view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for the free seminar, or to get more information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com for upcoming dates and times.

