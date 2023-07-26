The town of Mooresville will hold a drop-in open house event for the new Building Permitting and Inspections Department on Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at One Mooresville Center, 750 W. Iredell Ave.

The event is open to the public, especially contractors, developers, and designers. Attendees can meet the staff, see software demonstrations, and tour the new facility.

Starting Sept. 5, Mooresville’s Building Permitting and Inspections Department will be responsible for administering and enforcing the North Carolina State Building Codes to provide a reasonable level of safety, public health, and general welfare through plan review, issuance of permits and inspections. This will eliminate the need for residents to travel to Statesville to get permits from the Iredell County Building Standards Division. Iredell County will issue permits until close of business on Sept. 1. Permits issued by Iredell County will remain with Iredell County to enforce and conduct inspections until projects are completed.

The new Building Permitting and Inspections Department is located in One Mooresville Center (OMC) at 750 W. Iredell Ave. OMC will become a one-stop shop for residents and contractors with Planning & Community Development, Building Permitting & Inspections Department, and the Mooresville Fire Marshal Office all housed within the building.

While the town’s Building Permitting and Inspections software is different than Iredell County’s, it will seamlessly integrate with the software used by other town departments that are part of the review and permitting process.

As previously announced, Tommy Rowland is the director of the department. Rowland has more than 22 years of building inspection experience in North Carolina. He most recently served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County.

For more information about the Building Permitting and Inspections Department, visit MooresvilleNC.gov.