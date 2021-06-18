Open house provides sneak preview for new home of Stand For Animals

Stand For Animals, an organization that provides low cost veterinary services, is moving to a new home later this year but folks were able to get a sneak look at the new facility at an open house last weekend.

The organization will be moving to the former roller skating rink on Charlotte Highway once renovations are complete, which is probably going to be around December, said Cary Bernstein, executive director of the nonprofit.

Currently, Stand For Animals, which began operation in Charlotte 10 years ago, is located on Rolling Hills Road. But the need for their services is outpacing the size of the building, Bernstein said. So when the former roller rink, at 2714 Charlotte Highway, became available, it was what the organization needed. It will more than double the current space.

The open house Saturday gave clients and the community the chance to look at the building and imagine what it will be in a few months.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins and his canine counterpart, Daisy, the official dog mayor of Mooresville, were on hand for the festivities.