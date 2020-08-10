Open house reception is planned at Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts will be having an open house reception for its new exhibits on Aug. 14 with exhibited hours from 4-8 p.m.
These extra hours will offer an additional time span allowing help with the flow of visitors so that the gallery can remain at or below the 50 percent occupancy.
Featured artist exhibits will include the works of oil painter Julia Lawing, woodturner Ric Erkes and oil painter Chris McIntosh. Also on display will be the Beyond Poems and Paintings Group Exhibit, which is a collaborative effort between Mooresville Arts and Charlotte Writers Group.
During the reception, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists and support local art. Light refreshments will be available. Masks are required and all in attendance will be asked to practice social distancing.
Those unable to attend the open house will still have the opportunity to see the exhibits which will be on display through Sept. 24. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those visiting the gallery are asked to call at 704-663-6661 to ensure they are open.
