Open house scheduled

The Mooresville Christian Mission was founded in 1939, and this year will mark the 83rd year that the organization has served the community.

To celebrate, August has been set aside to celebrate 83 years of Gifts of Love and Dignity to the people the mission serves. During the month, it will reach out to faith partners in the service area and to the general community to offer information about its services.

All are invited to stop by the mission from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 for a GLAD open house to celebrate the 83rd anniversary, tour the mission, enjoy light refreshments and get a better feel for why Mooresville Christian Mission is an important fixture in the community.

For information, email Diane Smith, program coordinator, at dsmith@ourchristianmission.org.

Donations to support the organization can be made at ourchristianmission.org/glad-month.