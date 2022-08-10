 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Open house scheduled

  • 0

The Mooresville Christian Mission was founded in 1939, and this year will mark the 83rd year that the organization has served the community.

To celebrate, August has been set aside to celebrate 83 years of Gifts of Love and Dignity to the people the mission serves. During the month, it will reach out to faith partners in the service area and to the general community to offer information about its services.

All are invited to stop by the mission from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 for a GLAD open house to celebrate the 83rd anniversary, tour the mission, enjoy light refreshments and get a better feel for why Mooresville Christian Mission is an important fixture in the community.

For information, email Diane Smith, program coordinator, at dsmith@ourchristianmission.org.

Donations to support the organization can be made at ourchristianmission.org/glad-month.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomato plant reaches for the roof

Tomato plant reaches for the roof

Deborah Corriher, a Mooresville resident, wanted some fresh homegrown tomatoes, so she decided to plant one singular tomato plant. As it start…

New doctors joins medical group

New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…

Watch Now: Related Video

The beagles have landed! 4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility in Virginia