Are you looking for a loving, safe kindergarten readiness program for your preschooler this fall? Check out this open house event for the community. On Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Weekday Preschool at Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville is offering an opportunity for parents and children to tour its classrooms at 221 Ervin Road and meet and gather information from the director and staff. Enrollment for fall classes is underway. Trinity’s Weekday Preschool is for ages 1-5. Hours are 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday through Friday. The schedule follows the Iredell County/Statesville school calendar.