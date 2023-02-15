Are you looking for a loving, safe kindergarten readiness program for your preschooler this fall? Check out this open house event for the community. On Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Weekday Preschool at Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville is offering an opportunity for parents and children to tour its classrooms at 221 Ervin Road and meet and gather information from the director and staff. Enrollment for fall classes is underway. Trinity’s Weekday Preschool is for ages 1-5. Hours are 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Monday through Friday. The schedule follows the Iredell County/Statesville school calendar.
“Our structured classroom environment makes learning fun,” said Terry Lyons, director of the preschool. “Our classes use age appropriate Abeka lessons that deal with Bible, numbers, shapes, letters, phonics, writing, reading, science art, music, and much more.”
“Our preschool partners with families to help nurture their children,” continued Lyons. “We help them learn to walk with God and discover His world.”
A new, safe, large interactive outdoor playground is under construction adjacent to the classrooms, according to Lyons.
Additional details on Trinity’s Weekday Preschool are available at www.trinitybaptist.com/preschool or by calling Lyons at 704-662-9303.