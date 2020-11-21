Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes can be dropped off through Monday

Whether it’s in person or virtually, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes are being packed and collected.

This week is National Collection Week, and there is still a little bit of time left to pack a box with special items for children around the world and drop them off at several local sites. Shoeboxes will be collected through Monday. This year for safety precautions, collection will be done curbside.

The Mooresville area has three drop-off locations, Berea Baptist Church, Lighthouse Church, both in Mooresville and Watermark Church in Troutman. For those who may not be able to get out but still want to participate in the ministry, boxes can be built and paid for online by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Those wishing to follow their boxes may do that as well online knowing the country where the box was sent to.

Susan Porter, who serves as the volunteer area coordinator for Iredell, Rowan and Cabarrus counties, said there are 16 drop-off locations in those counties with a volunteer drop-off team leader in each.

Joyce Draper, who serves as the team leader at Berea Baptist Church in Mooresville, noted that the online portion was going well and the number of boxes as of the second day of collection week was up for them at 550 boxes.