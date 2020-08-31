Operation Cup for a Hero was a success

On Thursday morning, Danielle Watkins of Mooresville arrived at the Mooresville Police Department with multiple boxes filled with a special gift for the entire 120-member department, including officers, dispatchers and administrative staff.

Her gift, a special personalized tumbler, was her way to show gratitude and support for the local police department. She wanted to show each one how much they are appreciated and thus began Operation Cup for a Hero.

Watkins previously said her “heart and soul are with the MPD. Knowing they have my back is great.”

Two months later, with a little break during that time frame, the cups were completed and delivered. While watching each person on duty at the time open and look at the tumblers, Watkins said “it was a flood of emotions. But if felt great dropping them off and hearing the appreciation in their voices!”

Chief Ron Campurciani shared that “especially now at this time with all that’s going on in our country, we are lucky to have someone do something like this for us. It is a big time commitment and expense.”

Having known Watkins since she worked at Circle K, Officer Ellis said he “appreciates all she does. She is always looking out for us.”

As they looked at their specially-made tumblers, comments of thanks and appreciation for what she had done could be heard throughout the room.