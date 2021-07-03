OPERATION: DRY WATER: Officials to have increased presence on Lake Norman

“You just have to be mindful of the dangers that being on the water can bring,” Lee said. “We just want to make sure that everyone is boating sober and safe.”

According to N.C. Wildlife, there were 159 non-fatal boating incidents on North Carolina waterways in 2020 with 29 fatalities. Of those, eight were alcohol-related with four of them coming on Lake Norman.

“Our efforts are to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents on the water,” Lee said. “One life lost is one too many.”

This is the 12th year that the nationwide initiative of “Operation: Dry Water” has taken place, and it is believed to be an effective way of preventing alcohol and drug-related accidents on Lake Norman and beyond.

“(N.C. Wildlife) has certainly done a good job of making the public aware of the effort that they’re taking here,” Sample said. “People know that they’re going to find them if they’re not operating a boat responsibly, whether due to alcohol or ignorance.”

N.C. Wildlife also took the time to remind the public that may be looking to go out on Lake Norman over the holiday weekend that they want people to be safe.