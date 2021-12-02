Operator of electric scooter killed in crash on Iredell-Catawba line Tuesday

Paul B. Booth of Terrell was riding an electric scooter on N.C. 150 on the bridge leading into Catawba County around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported. The scooter, the patrol reported, was traveling west and crossed from the right shoulder onto the roadway where it was struck by a westbound Toyota Tundra. The truck was driven by Christopher John Roberts of Maiden.