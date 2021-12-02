Operator of electric scooter killed in crash on Iredell-Catawba line Tuesday

From staff reports
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
Paul B. Booth of Terrell was riding an electric scooter on N.C. 150 on the bridge leading into Catawba County around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported. The scooter, the patrol reported, was traveling west and crossed from the right shoulder onto the roadway where it was struck by a westbound Toyota Tundra. The truck was driven by Christopher John Roberts of Maiden.
Booth was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. Roberts did not report any injuries.
Trooper B.C. Phillips is investigating the crash.
