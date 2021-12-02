 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Operator of electric scooter killed in crash on Iredell-Catawba line Tuesday
0 Comments
alert top story

Operator of electric scooter killed in crash on Iredell-Catawba line Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ambulance accident generic
METRO CREATIVE

A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Paul B. Booth of Terrell was riding an electric scooter on N.C. 150 on the bridge leading into Catawba County around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported. The scooter, the patrol reported, was traveling west and crossed from the right shoulder onto the roadway where it was struck by a westbound Toyota Tundra. The truck was driven by Christopher John Roberts of Maiden.

Booth was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said. Roberts did not report any injuries.

Trooper B.C. Phillips is investigating the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bald eagles put on annual show at Conowingo Dam

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics