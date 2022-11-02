Orchestra to perform at fundraiser concert

Do you enjoy music, conversation, wine, appetizers and more?

Then you are invited to join the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra for a fun afternoon fundraiser benefitting the orchestra. Directed by Frances Blaker, the event will be Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at The Hurt Hub, 210 Delburg St., Davidson.

Cost is $50 per person for advance tickets by going to www.ncbo.live/tickets or by visiting the website at www.ncbo.live. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each or five for $20.

During the afternoon, attendees will enjoy an afternoon of appetizers by Chef Pierce Schaaf of Pickled Peach fame, a musical performance, which will include baroque era works by the orchestra, wine, conversation with the musicians and a raffle with incredible items curated by the musicians of North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.

For additional information, contact Barbara Krumdieck at baroqueorchestra@gmail.com.