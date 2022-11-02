 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Orchestra to perform at fundraiser concert

  • 0

Do you enjoy music, conversation, wine, appetizers and more?

Then you are invited to join the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra for a fun afternoon fundraiser benefitting the orchestra. Directed by Frances Blaker, the event will be Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at The Hurt Hub, 210 Delburg St., Davidson.

Cost is $50 per person for advance tickets by going to www.ncbo.live/tickets or by visiting the website at www.ncbo.live. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each or five for $20.

During the afternoon, attendees will enjoy an afternoon of appetizers by Chef Pierce Schaaf of Pickled Peach fame, a musical performance, which will include baroque era works by the orchestra, wine, conversation with the musicians and a raffle with incredible items curated by the musicians of North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.

For additional information, contact Barbara Krumdieck at baroqueorchestra@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘This is really a lifesaver’

‘This is really a lifesaver’

The Mooresville Rescue Squad Foundation recently gave a donation of $24,000 to the Mooresville Police Department to enable them to purchase de…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections