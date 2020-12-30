 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organ at Davidson season continues
View Comments

Organ at Davidson season continues

{{featured_button_text}}

The Organ at Davidson will be continuing its 2020-21 season with a concert at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and will be streamed live on Facebook. There will be no in-person attendance for the January concert, which will feature David Brinson.

Brinson, who serves as director of music at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, first came to Davidson as associate director of music in 2014. He earned a Master of Sacred Music from Emory University, and a Bachelor of Music from Appalachian State University. Past organ instructors have included Timothy Albrecht, Joby Bell, and Ken DeBoer. Brinson has served churches in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Brinson’s program will feature music by Buxtehude, Bach, Franck, Widor, Dupré and Duruflé. Since the recital will be available through live stream, the program will also feature brief backgrounds of each piece.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics