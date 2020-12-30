Organ at Davidson season continues

The Organ at Davidson will be continuing its 2020-21 season with a concert at Davidson College Presbyterian Church on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and will be streamed live on Facebook. There will be no in-person attendance for the January concert, which will feature David Brinson.

Brinson, who serves as director of music at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, first came to Davidson as associate director of music in 2014. He earned a Master of Sacred Music from Emory University, and a Bachelor of Music from Appalachian State University. Past organ instructors have included Timothy Albrecht, Joby Bell, and Ken DeBoer. Brinson has served churches in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Brinson’s program will feature music by Buxtehude, Bach, Franck, Widor, Dupré and Duruflé. Since the recital will be available through live stream, the program will also feature brief backgrounds of each piece.