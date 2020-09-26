Organ at Davidson season starts in October

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organist Dr. Joby Bell, a scholar of the French symphonic organ and a member of the Appalachian State University faculty, will be presenting the Charles-Marie Widor’s 7th Symphony on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. He will be playing the Wicks organ at Davidson College Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Main St., Davidson.

Bell is known for “the breadth of his repertoire, technical virtuosity, and for the personal warmth which shines through in his performances.” His acclaimed blog at www.JobyBell.org deals with a comprehensive range of organ-related topics including teaching philosophies, recital preparation, church music and professional concerns.

Since 2004, Bell has served on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music, Appalachian State University, where he teaches organ and church music studies. He earned degrees from Appalachian State and Rice University. He has served church posts in Houston and throughout North Carolina.

Organ at Davidson concerts are free and are only supported by donations. The recitals are tentatively open to the public with social distancing requirements. Check www.dcpc.org for updates.