Organization takes on new name, two others announce new facilities

A Mooresville organization that has provided food and other essentials for more than three decades gained a new name in 2020.

And two other organizations announced plans for facilities in Mooresville.

The Mooresville Soup Kitchen became FeedNC in February. The new name stands for Food, Education, Essentials, Dignity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FeedNC director Lara Ingram said the new name describes what the organization is and what they do for the community.

The Mooresville community will soon be home to a new Hospice House. Groundbreaking on the new Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell house was held in July, and in November, plans were announced to name the facility in honor of S. Mitchell Mack. The home is being built on Mecklenburg Highway.

Plans call for an approximately 13,400-square-foot facility with 10 patient beds, with six being general inpatient beds and four serving as the residential level of care beds.

In January, Iredell Health Systems broke ground on a new facility that will include an urgent care center and an ambulatory surgery center at the intersection of Bluefield Road and N.C. 150.

The 17.2-acre property will have multiple buildings serving various purposes, eventually totaling 200,000 square feet. The first phase of the project will be a 68,000-square-foot building that will be home to a 24-hour urgent care center — the only 24-hour health care facility in the area outside of a hospital emergency room — and an ambulatory surgery center, the first of its kind in Mooresville. It will also include a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging center with CT, ultrasound, 3D mammography and X-ray. The new space will also house Iredell Occupational Medicine, Iredell Rehab at Mooresville, and other physician practices. Construction on the first phase is estimated to be completed by June 2021.