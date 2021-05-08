 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organizations partner to give back to those who serve
0 comments
top story

Organizations partner to give back to those who serve

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of May 4, first responders were treated to free coffee courtesy of Black Riffle Coffee Company, JR Motorsports and the Dale Jr. Foundation.

Held on International Firefighters’ Day, the event, held at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, was hosted by Noah Gragson and the Dale Jr. Foundation in honor of all who serve.

“We couldn’t have been happier to partner with the folks at BRCC in showing our appreciation for our community’s first responders,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, vice-president of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “They are true heroes. This was our small way of thanking them for all they do.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gragson, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #9 Chevrolet Camaro, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company, was on hand, along with members of the BRCC and JR Motorsports teams, to serve the free coffee to all area first responders.

First responders in attendance at the special event included members of South Iredell Fire & Rescue, Shepherds Fire & Rescue, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Lake Norman Fire-Rescue, the Mooresville Police Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department.

“Giving back to first responders and service members on the front lines is at BRCC’s core,” said Jess Rocha, who manages relationships with BRCC’s public-facing partners. “It’s a privilege for us to help fuel their work, and it’s inspiring to see the impact they have in places like Mooresville and across the U.S. We couldn’t be more grateful to get to partner with people like Noah Gragson and organizations like JR Motorsports, the Dale JR Foundation, and BASS Pro Shops who share our mission.”

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, BRCC, as noted on their website, “makes it their mission to give back to and celebrate those who serve.” Their coffee is available through their coffee club, at Bass Pro Shops and other retailers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics