Organizations partner to give back to those who serve

On the morning of May 4, first responders were treated to free coffee courtesy of Black Riffle Coffee Company, JR Motorsports and the Dale Jr. Foundation.

Held on International Firefighters’ Day, the event, held at JR Motorsports in Mooresville, was hosted by Noah Gragson and the Dale Jr. Foundation in honor of all who serve.

“We couldn’t have been happier to partner with the folks at BRCC in showing our appreciation for our community’s first responders,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, vice-president of The Dale Jr. Foundation. “They are true heroes. This was our small way of thanking them for all they do.”

Gragson, driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series #9 Chevrolet Camaro, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company, was on hand, along with members of the BRCC and JR Motorsports teams, to serve the free coffee to all area first responders.

First responders in attendance at the special event included members of South Iredell Fire & Rescue, Shepherds Fire & Rescue, Mooresville Fire-Rescue, Lake Norman Fire-Rescue, the Mooresville Police Department and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department.